SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF $XHE Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 222.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,566.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.