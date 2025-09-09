iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

