Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

