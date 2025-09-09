Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Digital Realty Trust worth $431,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.