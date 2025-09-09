Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,498,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248,844 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $413,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.3%

ODFL opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.71 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

