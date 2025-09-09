Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 286.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE J opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.