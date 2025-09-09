Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 302,145 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,145 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.37% of Guardant Health worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.24.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $158,947.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at $355,689.30. This represents a 30.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $903,546. The trade was a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,919. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

