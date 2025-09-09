Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stock Position Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

