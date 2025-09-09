Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after buying an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7%

TSCO stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

