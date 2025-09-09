Financial Analysis: WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WNS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Rentokil Initial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.11% 22.90% 12.02% Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 7 2 0 2.22 Rentokil Initial 1 1 1 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WNS and Rentokil Initial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $67.43, suggesting a potential downside of 10.70%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Rentokil Initial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and Rentokil Initial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.35 billion 2.41 $170.11 million $3.59 21.03 Rentokil Initial $6.95 billion 1.89 $392.32 million $1.51 17.19

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. Rentokil Initial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rentokil Initial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Rentokil Initial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.