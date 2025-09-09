Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 191,370 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $470,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $269,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $344.45 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.57.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,274. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

