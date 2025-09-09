Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,825 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $414.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

