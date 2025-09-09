Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SAP worth $354,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $14,281,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 235,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in SAP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $13,869,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP stock opened at $270.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.71. SAP SE has a one year low of $210.80 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $331.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

