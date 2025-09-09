Head to Head Comparison: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) vs. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air Lease and Greenbrier Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 3 4 0 2.38 Greenbrier Companies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Air Lease currently has a consensus price target of $60.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.32%. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Air Lease.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Air Lease has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Lease pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greenbrier Companies pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 34.04% 7.99% 1.92% Greenbrier Companies 6.48% 14.56% 5.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and Greenbrier Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.60 $427.70 million $8.24 7.73 Greenbrier Companies $3.54 billion 0.40 $160.10 million $7.06 6.57

Air Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrier Companies. Greenbrier Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Lease beats Greenbrier Companies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

