Contrasting Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonica has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 7.18, indicating that its stock price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonica and Metro One Telecommunications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica $44.71 billion 0.68 -$53.02 million ($0.48) -11.16 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.01 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telefonica and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica 1 4 0 0 1.80 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica -5.88% 8.57% 1.99% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telefonica beats Metro One Telecommunications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. It also provides fixed telecommunication services, including PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment and telephony information services. It also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, security, internet through fibre to the home, and voice over internet protocol services. In addition, the company offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and application, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; Aura; open gateway, living apps; smart Wi-Fi, Phoenix, NT, Solar 360, and Movistar Home devices. Telefónica, S.A. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

