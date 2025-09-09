Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $540.35 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $540,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Melius began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.