Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,997 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $503,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 79,772 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,756.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,059 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 515,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $81.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

