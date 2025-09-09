Enersys $ENS Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enersys by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enersys by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. Enersys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

