Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 93.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $378.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.30.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

