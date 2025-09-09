Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,550,000 after buying an additional 568,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,237,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in UFP Industries by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,051,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,112,000 after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

