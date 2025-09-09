Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2,337,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.