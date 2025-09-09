Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF $TPLC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5,804.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

TPLC opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

