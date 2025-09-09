JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 356.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $101.63 and a 1-year high of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $388.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

