Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3,484.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of Solventum worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

SOLV stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

