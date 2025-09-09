Scientech Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Scientech Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

