Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $9.49 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.31. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at $23,093,164.32. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

