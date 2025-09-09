Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 421,165 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,175,000. Amundi increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,853,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

