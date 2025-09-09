Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $265,000 Stock Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and sold 11,200 shares worth $638,640. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

