Scientech Research LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Toro by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Toro Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TTC stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

