UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,086 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

