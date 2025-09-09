Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.85 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,719 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TTE opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

