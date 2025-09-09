Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

