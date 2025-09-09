Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 377,738 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 1,171.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

IBDT opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

