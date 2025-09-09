WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16,556.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,301 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.21% of WillScot worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after buying an additional 1,924,653 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 8,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 906,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

