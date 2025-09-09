Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 15,387 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

