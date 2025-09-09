Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,480 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

