Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 146,857 Shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF $IDGT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Free Report) by 4,489.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,857 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 10.72% of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 8,168.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of IDGT stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

