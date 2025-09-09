iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 6,907.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,613 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.73% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,088,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $573 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.