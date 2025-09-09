Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 196,921 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2,723.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,921 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,253,000 after buying an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after acquiring an additional 713,762 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,054.1% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 590,196 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,543,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

