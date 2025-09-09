Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,500,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

