RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMC. Zacks Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE HMC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

