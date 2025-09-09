Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

