Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

