Ascent Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 703.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,585.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

