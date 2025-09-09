Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

IWB stock opened at $357.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $358.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

