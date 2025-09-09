iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 878.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

