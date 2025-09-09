Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 378 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management now owns 43,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $971.85 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $961.87 and a 200 day moving average of $976.25. The company has a market capitalization of $431.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

