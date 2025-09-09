Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $783,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

