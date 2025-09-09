Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 15,100 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,030,000 after acquiring an additional 812,180 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 2.2% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 572,331 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in News by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in News by 24.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,391,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,758,000 after purchasing an additional 80,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

