Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $743,000 in Crh Plc $CRH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in CRH by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $114.40.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

